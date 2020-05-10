EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.