Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.