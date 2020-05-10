Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

