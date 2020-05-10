Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,802 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.