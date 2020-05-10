Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

