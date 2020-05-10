Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,511 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.32 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

