Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 121,295 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

