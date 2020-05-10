Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.