Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,165.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Shares of BURL opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

