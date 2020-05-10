Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

