Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 92.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 523,344 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,294 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

