Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 8,840 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,335,000 after purchasing an additional 920,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,208,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 862,724 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of A opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

