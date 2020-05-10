Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 668.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after buying an additional 2,433,908 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.