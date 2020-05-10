Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $4.07 Million in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,893,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,775,000 after buying an additional 312,010 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $17,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Innoviva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 595,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

