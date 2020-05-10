Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 175,763 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 175,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $59,091,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 307,999 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lazard by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $9,071,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $4,528,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

