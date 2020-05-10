CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $521,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,852,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 212.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 192,765 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

