Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

