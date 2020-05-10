Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 90,699 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 94.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,699 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285,346 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

