CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

