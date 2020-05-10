Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

