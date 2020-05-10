Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 179.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

