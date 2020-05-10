Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,930.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
