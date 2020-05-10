Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $906,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

