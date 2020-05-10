CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

NYSE:ALB opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.