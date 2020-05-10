Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ducommun worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCO opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

