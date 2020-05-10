Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Quanta Services Inc Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,802 American Water Works Company Inc
Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P.
Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,511 Shares of Regions Financial Corp
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 121,295 Shares of Marathon Oil Co.
