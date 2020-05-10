Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

