New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SpartanNash Co has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $583.76 million, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.97.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

