Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $783,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock opened at $456.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.