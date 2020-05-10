BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $823,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,245,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $159.73 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

