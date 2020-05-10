1,548 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,868,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,743,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $515.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

