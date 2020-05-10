Community Bank N.A. Sells 718 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

