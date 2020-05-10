BlackRock Inc. Acquires 776,713 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $848,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

