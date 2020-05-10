BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.34% of Lamb Weston worth $862,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.54 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

