BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,286,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 446,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.01% of Seagate Technology worth $892,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

STX opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

