Prudential PLC Increases Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avista by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

