BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,325,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $903,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

