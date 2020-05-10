Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 6,500 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.