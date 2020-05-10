19,798 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

