Prudential PLC Invests $407,000 in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

