Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 130.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

NYSE:TGT opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.