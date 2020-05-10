Prudential PLC Invests $470,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $94,173,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,199,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $56.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

