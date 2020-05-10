Prudential PLC Sells 13,515 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

