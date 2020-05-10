SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 368.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

