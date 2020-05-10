SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIV opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

