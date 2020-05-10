SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.