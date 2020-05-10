SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,358 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

