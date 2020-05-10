SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,888,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $3.80 to $2.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

ACB opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.05.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

