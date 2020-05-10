SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,170 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 883.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $69.70 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

