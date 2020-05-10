SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1,975.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gartner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

