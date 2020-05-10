Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $88,072.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

